Thursday, June 3
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet in the JECDB Office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon at 7:45 a.m.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Wilson County Development & Tourism
Wilson County Development and Tourism will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Wilson County Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet in the Road Commission Office, {span}970 Tennessee Blvd, Lebanon at 9 a.m.
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities will meet immediately after the Road Commission in the same place.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Tuesday, June 8
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will have its regularly scheduled meeting in the Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 a.m.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
