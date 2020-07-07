POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, July 6
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, July 7
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:55 p.m. immediately followed by a regular session council meeting at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. The meeting will be conducted electronically, and those wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on July 6.
Thursday, July 9
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Animal Control, Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees are scheduled to meet in that order.
Friday, July 10
Wilson County Road Commission/ Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in its office building located at 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by an Urban Type Public Facilities Board meeting.
Monday, July 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, July 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, July 20
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 115 E. High St. in Lebanon.
