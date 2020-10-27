POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Schools Administrative & Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet electronically at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact R.T. Baldwin at richard.baldwin@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2805 ext. 2318.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanon.tn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Wilson County Ag Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the East Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon.
