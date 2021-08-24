Agenda
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Wilson County Schools Board of Education
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. at the Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. The meeting is to discuss and vote on recommendations related to updated COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols.
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet in the Town Meeting Hall of the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 7:30 a.m.
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 4 p.m.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in the Town Meeting Hall at the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Exec Committee
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at the JECDB Office at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon, at 7:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will have its regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
