Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Feb. 22
Wilson County Commission Meeting
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County School Board Director Search
An open community meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet High School, 1875 Golden Bear Gateway, Mt. Juliet. Meeting located in the theater.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
The committee meeting will be held electronically. It will start at 7:30 a.m.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The commission will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually.
Wilson County School Board Director Search
An open community meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Lebanon High School, 500 Blue Devil Boulevard, in the cafeteria.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commission
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road. Masks are required, and social distanced observed. The meeting can be livestreamed on the city’s website, or Youtube at http//tiny.cc/MCJYT.
Wilson County Public Works
The Wilson County Public Works Committee will convene at 6 p.m. in the courthouse conference room.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Wilson County School Board Director Search
A meeting for WCEA members only will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative and Training Complex 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon. Meeting located in Barton’s Creek Conference Room. ZOOM available for this meeting.
An open community meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School Watertown High School, 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown. Meeting located in the auditorium.
Friday, Feb. 26
Wilson County School Board Director Search
An open community meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wilson Central High School 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon. Meeting located in the auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.