Thursday, July 22
Lebanon Special School District BOE
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called board meeting at the central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon at 8 a.m.
Monday, July 26
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Board of Directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 7:30 a.m.
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee Meeting
The City of Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet in the City Administration Building’s Town Meeting Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 3:30 p.m.
Ag Center Management Committee
The Ag Center Management Committee will meet in Education Building C, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Monday, August 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, August 16
Wilson County Commissioners
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Friday, August 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the County Commission Room of the Wilson Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 10 a.m.
