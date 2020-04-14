POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, April 16
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights in Lebanon.
CANCELED: Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
