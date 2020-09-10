POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
Lebanon’s Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will meet at 2 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room. The Animal Control, Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees will meet in that order. The Education Committee was previously scheduled to meet but cancelled due to the lack of an agenda.
Monday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Emergency Communications District
The Wilson County Emergency Communications District “911” Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, located at 520 Coles Ferry Pike. Board members have the option to participate electronically.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called board meeting at 5 p.m. at the district’s central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee
The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center, located at 115 E. High St. in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., immediately following a public hearing at 5:55 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Monday, Sept. 21
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Sept. 28
ADA Advisory Task Force Committee
Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force Committee will hold a regular called meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lebanon’s Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
