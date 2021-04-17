POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, April 15
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have its quarterly board meeting at 1 p.m. If you wish to attend via Zoom please contact Val Kelley at 615-444-8931.
Lebanon City Council Work Session
The Lebanon City Council will have a work session in the Lebanon Administration Building’s Town Meeting Hall, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m. to review the agenda for the April 20 city council meeting.
It will be hosted for the public electronically. For a Zoom invitation, contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold a regular scheduled meeting in City Hall, 2425 N Mt. Juliet Road at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 8 a.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, April 19
Wilson County 9-1-1 Board
The Wilson County Emergency Communications District 9-1-1 Executive Committee will meet in called session at 10 a.m. in the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike. The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom. For information on how to participate in the meeting please contact the Wilson County 9-1-1 Office at (615) 449-7155.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will hold a special called meeting at noon. The meeting will be conducted electronically. For a Zoom invitation, email R.T. Baldwin at richard.baldwin@lebanontn.org.
Lebanon Budget Recap
Lebanon Budget work sessions recap begins at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, April 20
Wilson County Ag Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet in the West Building at the Wilson County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold its regular scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held electronically. For a Zoom invitation, email Mike Collinsworth at collinsworth@lebanontn.org.
Wilson County Ag Extension Committee
The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet in the Ag Extension Office, 925 E Baddour Pkwy Suite 100, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
State of the City Address
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell will deliver his first State of the City Address from noon until 1 p.m. at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, 1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon.
Seating is limited.
Tickets are $20. For more information or to RSVP, email office@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.
Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee
The Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee will meet in the Lebanon Administration Building’s Town Meeting Hall, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s Board of Directors will meet in Jones Brummett Elementary School, 1530 Hartmann Drive, Lebanon at 7:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Watertown Beer Board
The Watertown Beer Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center to consider premises beer permit application for Del Monaco Winery and Vineyards.
Thursday, April 29
Wilson County Board of Education Work Session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson Count BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, May 3
Wilson County Board of Education Meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
