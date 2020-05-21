POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, May 21
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed budgets for the departments related to maintenance, engineering, building inspection and finance. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 15.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission’s Education Committee and Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m. with members participating electronically. Members of the public can view the meeting on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or via livestream on twitch.tv.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s commission chambers at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Citizen can view the meeting remotely on Comcast Channel 3, TDS Channel 6 or via livestream on the city’s website at www.mtjuliet-tn.gov.
Tuesday, May 26
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting remotely at 5 p.m, and citizens wanting to observe the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact the city’s planning department ahead of time.
