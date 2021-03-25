Agenda
Friday, March 26
AG Management Committee
The Wilson County AG Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Education Building C at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon.
Monday, March 29
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will begin immediately following the EMA Committee meeting.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with the Governor’s order limiting gatherings and permitting electronic means, this meeting can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.
Tuesday, March 30
Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board
The Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The pay plan work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, April 1
Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. in Suite 207 at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.
Monday, April 5
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The legal, public safety and fire work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, April 8
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The HR, mayor & council, economic development, judicial and senior citizens work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, April 12
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Saturday, April 17
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
