Friday, March 26

AG Management Committee

The Wilson County AG Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Education Building C at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon.

Monday, March 29

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee

The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.

Wilson County Judicial Committee

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will begin immediately following the EMA Committee meeting.

Watertown City Council

The Watertown City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with the Governor’s order limiting gatherings and permitting electronic means, this meeting can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.

Tuesday, March 30

Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board

The Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The pay plan work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Thursday, April 1

Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County

The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. in Suite 207 at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.

Monday, April 5

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The legal, public safety and fire work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Thursday, April 8

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The HR, mayor & council, economic development, judicial and senior citizens work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Monday, April 12

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Saturday, April 17

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

