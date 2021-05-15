POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.

Monday, May 17

Wilson County Judicial Committee

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet in conference room 1, 228 E. Main St., at 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Wilson County Budget Committee

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.

Watertown City Council

The Watertown City Council will hold their regular scheduled meeting in the Watertown Community Center at 6 p.m. It will be open to the public.

Wednesday, May 19

State of the State Address

Tennessee State Rep. Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon) and Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) will deliver a “State of the State” address at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel, 1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $20. To make a reservation, email office@lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call the chamber at 615-444-5503.

Wilson County Budget Committee

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the county commission room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 9 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will hold its regular scheduled meeting in the commission chambers at city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Wilson County Planning Commission

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the county commission room of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 24

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee Meeting

The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the town meeting hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Thursday, June 3

Wilson County Board of Education Work Session

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

Monday, June 7

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.

