Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Dec. 21
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Monday, Dec. 28
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet electronically at 5 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Jan. 11
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
