POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, April 30
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 6 p.m. A link to the meeting will be available on the city’s Facebook page, and citizens wanting to provide comments or observe the meeting are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
Friday, May 1
Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities
The Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the Road Commission’s conference room. Members of the public may view the meeting remotely on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or via livestream on twitch.tv.
Monday, May 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m., at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex on 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, May 5
EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room. The meeting will be conducted with members participating electronically and can be viewed by the public on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or twitch.tv.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting electronically at 6 p.m. A link to the meeting will be available on the city’s Facebook page, and citizens wanting to provide comments or speak at the meeting are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
Monday, May 11
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m., at Winfree Bryant Middle School on 1213 Leeville Pike.
