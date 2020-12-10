POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will meet electronically at 2 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings and a special called meeting beginning at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse on 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The Animal Control, Education, Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees are scheduled to meet in that order, while the special called meeting is to name three new judicial commissioners.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet electronically at 6 p.m for a work session. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Monday, Dec. 14
ADA Task Force Committee
The Lebanon ADA Task Force Committee will meet electronically at 11 a.m.. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will meet at 5 p.m. in its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet electronically at 5 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet electronically at 5:55 p.m. for a public hearing followed by a regular called meeting. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Dec. 21
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Monday, Dec. 28
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet electronically at 5 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Jan. 11
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
