Monday, Sept. 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Committee
The Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Committee will meet in the basement courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 4 p.m.
Wilson County Redistricting Committee
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee will meet in the Commission Courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will have a regular scheduled meeting at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will have a regular scheduled meeting at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called meeting at its Central Office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
