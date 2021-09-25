Monday, Sept. 27
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will have a meeting at City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Lebanon Public Services/ Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will have a meeting at City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 7:30 a.m.
Sports Authority
The Wilson County Sports Authority will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Redistricting Committee
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee will meet at the Election Commission Office, 203 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will have a meeting City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.
Public Works Committee
The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson Co. BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular scheduled meeting at the Wilson Co. BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 6 p.m.
