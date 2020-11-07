POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Nov. 9
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. via zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanontn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will hold a regular called meeting at 2 p.m. via zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Monday, Nov. 16
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. at its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanontn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Friday, Nov. 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 23
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Dec. 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session and at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
