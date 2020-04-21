POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, April 21
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet electronically at 5:55 p.m. for a public hearing regarding several Lebanon Planning Commission recommendations, followed by a regular called city council meeting at approximately 6 p.m. Those who wish to speak at the public hearing or council meeting may contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on April 20.
Monday, April 27
Wilson County Board of Health
The Wilson County Board of Health will hold its annual meeting electronically at noon. Members of the public may join the meeting by calling the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325 and requesting the conference call number.
