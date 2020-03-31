POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, March 31Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will have a remote meeting at 5 p.m., meaning the public cannot physically attend but will be able to view the proceedings live on the city’s Facebook page. Those with comments or concerns regarding agenda items are encouraged to call the city’s planning office at 615-444-3647 ext. 2304 or email seth.harrison@lebanontn.org before the meeting. Residents may also call in during the meeting or leave Facebook comments during the livestream.
Thursday, April 2CANCELED: Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
CANCELED: JECDB Executive Committee
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way Suite 202 in Lebanon.
Monday, April 6Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, April 16Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
