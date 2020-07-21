POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, July 21
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. through Zoom. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., immediately following a public hearing at 5:55 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. to hold second reading votes on three ordinances, including lease agreements related to the Lebanon Municipal Airport and a budget amendment for cemetery expenses related to the March 3 tornado. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on July 22.
Tuesday, July 28
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. through Zoom. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wednesday, July 29
Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District will hold its July board meeting at 8 a.m. in its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, July 30
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Aug. 3
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.