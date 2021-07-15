POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, July 15
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will have its regular meeting at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Cable TV Committee
The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 6 p.m.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The City of Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in the city’s administration building’s Town Meeting Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will have a meeting in the commission chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road at 6:30 p.m.
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will hold its quarterly meeting at its office, 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with the executive committee meeting. Lunch is at noon followed by the authority meeting.
Monday, July 19
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will have a regular scheduled city council meeting at the Watertown Community Center, 8630 Sparta Pike, at 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Lebanon Special School District BOE
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called board meeting at the central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Board of Directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 7:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 29
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Monday, August 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 6 p.m.
