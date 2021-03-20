POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.

Monday, March 22

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N Mt. Juliet Road. Prior to the meeting a public hearing will be held. For more info visit https://www.mtjuliet-tn.gov/Calendar.

Tuesday, March 23

Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee

The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet electronically at 7:30 a.m. For a Zoom invitation email Angela Fantom at angela.fantom@lebanontn.org.

Sanitary Sewer Access Committee

The Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.

Watertown Historic Preservation Committee

The Watertown Historic Preservation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be held electronically and can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/watertowntn.

Wednesday, March 24

Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee

The Lebanon Sports and Recreation Complex Committee will meet at 4 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, in the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Tuesday, March 30

Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board

The Wilson County Solid Waste Regional Planning Board will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The pay plan work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Thursday, April 1

Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County

The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. in Suite 207 at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.

Monday, April 5

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The legal, public safety and fire work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Thursday, April 8

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The HR, mayor & council, economic development, judicial and senior citizens work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Monday, April 12

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

Saturday, April 17

Lebanon Budget Work Session

The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.

