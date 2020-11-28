POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Nov. 30
Wilson County Schools Board of Education
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon, to reevaluate grades K-5 remaining on a traditional schedule.
Wilson County Public Works and Law Enforcement Committees
The Wilson County Public Works and Law Enforcement Committees will hold a joint meeting at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office training room, located at 105 E. High St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Health & Educational Facilities Board
The Health & Educational Facilities Board of Wilson County will meet at 4 p.m. in the Joint Economic & Community Development Board office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet electronically at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting. Those wishing to view the meeting or provide comment are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic & Community Development Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Monday, Dec. 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session and at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Dec. 21
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
