POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, April 7
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called city council meeting electronically at 6 p.m. A link to the meeting will be placed on the city’s Facebook page within two to three hours of the meeting’s conclusion.
Thursday, April 9
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, located at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of electronic committee meetings at 6 p.m., which can be viewed by members of the public on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or on a livestream via Twitch. The Minutes Committee, Steering Committee and Budget Committee will conduct business, with each meeting immediately following the last.
Monday, April 13
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. for a statement from Director of Schools Donna Wright. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-level restrictions and precautions against large groups, the meeting will be livestreamed for public viewing.
Thursday, April 16
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
