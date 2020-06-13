POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, June 15
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. followed by a regular called meeting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse. Commissioners have the option to participate electronically, and the public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Wilson County Steering/Minutes Committees
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, followed by the Wilson County Minutes Committee at 6:50 p.m. Commissioners have the option to participate electronically, and the public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Tuesday, June 16
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Watertown Planning Commission
The Watertown Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 5:55 p.m. for a public hearing on items including the 2020-21 city budget, immediately followed by a regular session meeting in the city’s administration building at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wednesday, June 17
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education’s Ethics Committee will meet at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, to consider an ethics complaint filed against a board member.
Thursday, June 18
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will meet at 2 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, June 22
ADA Advisory Task Force
Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force will hold a regular called meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, June 23
Comprehensive Plan Task Force
Lebanon’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force committee will meet at 2 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Friday, June 26
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called meeting at 8 a.m. at its central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, July 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, July 6
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
