POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, March 8
Emergency Communications District “911” Board
Wilson County’s Emergency Communications District “911” Board will meet in regular session at 4:00 p.m. in the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike. The Board will meet electronically via Zoom. For information on participating, please contact the Wilson County 911 Office at (615) 449-7155.
Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet in the county courthouse conference room at 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at City Hall, 2425 Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Wilson County Agriculture Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet at the James Ward Agriculture Center West Building D-Side at 5 p.m.
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at the commission office, 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Monday, March 15
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the county courthouse.
