POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, May 28
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet electronically at 6 p.m. for a work session to review the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget and the June 2 council meeting agenda.
Monday, June 1
Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee
The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, with commissioners having the option to participate electronically. The public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse for a workshop followed by a regular session meeting, with commissioners having the option to participate electronically. The public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads. If necessary, the committee will recess and meet again on June 2 and/or June 4.
Tuesday, June 2
Ag Management Committee
The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center East Building.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:55 p.m. followed by a regular session meeting at 6 p.m., with councilors participating electronically. Members of the public wishing to speak or provide comments during the meeting are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 by 5 p.m. on June 1.
Thursday, June 4
Health & Educational Facilities Board
Wilson County’s Health & Educational Facilities Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic & Community Development Board office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, June 8
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
