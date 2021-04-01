Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, April 1
Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:45 a.m. in Suite 207 at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet over Zoom at 4 p.m. For an invitation, contact R.T. Baldwin at richard.baldwin@lebanontn.org.
Monday, April 5
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The legal, public safety and fire work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, April 6
Development and Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E Main St., Lebanon.
Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee
The Wilson County Health and Welfare/Recreation Committee will meet immediately following the Development and Tourism Committee meeting in the same room.
Thursday, April 8
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The HR, mayor & council, economic development, judicial and senior citizens work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, April 12
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The MIS, recreation, Jimmy Floyd Center and finance work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, April 15
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have its quarterly board meeting at 1 p.m. If you wish to attend via Zoom please contact Val Kelley at 615-444-8931.
Saturday, April 17
Lebanon Budget Work Session
The airport, Public Services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction, gas, water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction work session will begin at 6 p.m. in the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.