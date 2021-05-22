POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, May 24
Wilson County Budget and Education Committee
The Wilson County Budget and Education Committees will meet in the commission courtroom at 6 p.m. A Wednesday session will be scheduled for the same time and place if needed.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will have its regular scheduled meeting in city hall, 2425 N Mt Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Lebanon Transportation Committee
The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the town meeting hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, May 27
Ag Extension Committee
The Wilson County Ag Extension Committee will meet in the School Exhibits Building at the James E. Ward Ag Center at 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
Monday, June 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. at the WCBOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon.
