POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, May 7
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 5:30 p.m. with members participating electronically and each meeting immediately following the last. Committees scheduled to meet include Education, Minutes, Steering and Budget. Citizens can view the meetings on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or through livestream at https://www.twitch.tv/wctv_tn.
Monday, May 11
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m., at Winfree Bryant Middle School on 1213 Leeville Pike.
Saturday, May 9
Wilson County Board of Education budget work session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a budget work session at 10 a.m. to review the budgets for the 2020-21 school year. No actions are taken or voted on during a work session, and the proceedings will be live streamed through Wilson County Schools’ website, and if necessary, a follow-up work session will take place at 5 p.m. on May 12.
Thursday, May 14
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed budgets for departments related to law and code enforcement and emergency response services. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 13.
Thursday, May 14
Wilson County Board of Education budget meeting
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. to approve budgets for the 2020-21 school year. The proceedings will be live streamed through Wilson County Schools’ website, and if necessary, a follow-up meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on May 16.
Monday, May 18
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 6 p.m. to discuss proposed budgets for departments related to city administration, tourism, economic development and city-owned properties like the Mitchell House and Jimmy Floyd Center. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 17.
Tuesday, May 19
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by a budget presentation regarding the gas, sewer, stormwater and streets departments. Citizens wishing to provide comments or observe the meeting are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 18, and a link to the council meeting will also be available on the city’s Facebook page.
Thursday, May 21
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed budgets for the departments related to maintenance, engineering, building inspection and finance. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 15.
