POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, in the Commission Chambers. The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 18 due to weather. Social distancing and mask guidelines are in effect.
Friday, Feb. 26
Wilson County School Board
The Wilson County School Board continues its director search at Wilson Central High School, 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the auditorium. Social distancing and mask guidelines are in effect.
Monday, March 1
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold at work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually at https://tiny.cc/cmjyt.
Tuesday, March 2
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall of the Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. The meeting will be conducted electronically. For a Zoom invitation, email Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org by March 1.
Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee
The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet in the commission courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., at 6 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.
Thursday, March 4
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the county commission room at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., at 9 a.m. This is a make up of the Feb. 18 meeting cancelled due to weather. Social distancing is required. The agenda is online at http://www.wilsoncountytn.gov/departments/building-inspector-codes.
Friday, March 5
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet in the county commission room at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., at 10 a.m. This is a make up of the Feb. 19 meeting cancelled due to weather. Social distancing is required. The agenda is online at www.wilsoncountyplanning.com.
