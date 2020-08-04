POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic regular called meeting at 6 p.m. following a public hearing at 5:55 p.m. Members of the public can receive a Zoom invitation to the meeting or provide comments by calling Mike Collinsworth at 615-443-2831 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The health and welfare, education, minutes, steering and budget committees will meet in that order.
Monday, Aug. 10
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Aug. 17
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt, Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
