POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Tuesday, July 14
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will hold a Zoom meeting at 2 p.m. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Historic Preservation Committee
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Committee will hold a Zoom meeting at 5 p.m. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Thursday, July 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, July 20
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 115 E. High St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, July 21
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. through Zoom. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Tuesday, July 28
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. through Zoom. Members of the public interested in attending are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Thursday, July 30
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Aug. 3
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
