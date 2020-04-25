POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, April 27
Wilson County Board of Health
The Wilson County Board of Health will hold its annual meeting electronically at noon. Members of the public may join the meeting by calling the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325 and requesting the conference call number.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet electronically at 5:30 p.m. for a work session. The meeting can be viewed on Comcast Channel 3, TDS Channel 6 or online at http://tiny.cc/CMJYT. Comments from citizens can be left prior to 4 p.m. the day of the meeting on the city’s webpage, by calling 615-754-2552 or by emailing sluckett@mtjuliet-tn.gov.
