POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will hold its quarterly meeting via Zoom at 1 p.m. Members of the public can attend at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5161669917.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for an electronic work session. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Friday, Oct. 16
Wilson County Board of Education Collaborative Conferencing Special Question Committee
The Wilson County Board of Education’s Collaborative Conferencing and Special Question Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex’s Spencer Creek Conference Room. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the logistics and details of a poll that will take place regarding collaborative conferencing, and no votes will be taken.
Monday, Oct. 19
Wilson County Development & Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Development & Tourism Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County CommissionThe Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The commission’s Public Works, Finance, Tourism and Law Enforcement Committees are scheduled to meet beforehand starting at 6 p.m. in the courthouse’s upstairs conference room.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Wilson County Ag Extension Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Ag Extension Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s School Exhibit Building, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City council will hold an electronic public hearing and regular called meeting beginning at 5:55 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Schools Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Wilson County Board of Education Retreat
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold its annual retreat at the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce from noon to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Tennessee School Board Association’s School Board Academy Program. The purpose of the meeting is to provide board training and fulfill board members’ annual training requirements, and no business or votes will be conducted.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 arding Drive in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.