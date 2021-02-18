POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Watertown Historic Preservation Commission
The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be conducted electronically at https://tinyurl/com/watertowntn. For further info, contact City Hall at 615-237-3326.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday Feb. 23
Lebanon Planning Commission
The commission will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Due to CoVid-19 concerns, the meeting will be held virtually.
