Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers this afternoon. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.