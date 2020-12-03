POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic & Community Development Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet electronically at 4 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact R.T. Baldwin at richard.baldwin@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2805 ext. 2318.
Friday, Dec. 4
Wilson County Road Commission/Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the road commission office located at 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by an Urban Type Public Facilities Board meeting.
Monday, Dec. 7
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet at 4:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Commission’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Public Works and EMA Committees
The Wilson County Public Works and EMA Committees will meet jointly at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Commission’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session and at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Wilson County Library Board
The Wilson County Library Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library, located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings and a special called meeting beginning at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse on 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The Animal Control, Education, Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees are scheduled to meet in that order, while the special called meeting is to name three new judicial commissioners.
Monday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Dec. 21
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
