Agenda
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Wilson County Emergency Communications Board
The Wilson County Emergency Communications Board will meet at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. To participate or watch the meeting, call the Wilson County 911 Office at 615-449-7155.
Watertown Planning Commission
The Watertown Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be conducted electronically. It can be viewed at https://tinyurl/com/watertowntn. For further info contact City Hall at 615-237-3326.
Lebanon City Commission
The Lebanon City Commission will meet electronically at 6 p.m. Anyone who wants a Zoom invitation, can email Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org.
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will hold the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically. It can be viewed at https://tinyurl/com/watertowntn. For further information, contact City Hall at 615-237-3326.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Watertown Historic Preservation Commission
The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be conducted electronically at https://tinyurl/com/watertowntn. For further info, contact City Hall at 615-237-3326.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
