Monday, Jan. 25
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Agenda items include a request to rezone two properties on East Division Street from residential to office commercial, and a request to rezone approximately 299 acres on Benders Ferry Road from agricultural to rural residential. Members of the public wishing to provide comments can either attend the meeting or email comments to Georgia Baine at baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov by 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee
The Lebanon Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Mitchell House Library, located at 106 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will hold a full board meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Public Services/ Transportation Committee
Lebanon’s Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet electronically at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments prior to the meeting are asked to contact Angela Fantom at angela@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2824.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanon.tn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board’s executive committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
