Tuesday, Oct. 6
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 5:55 p.m. for an electronic public hearing, immediately followed by a regular session council meeting. Members of the public wishing to view the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 or by email at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org.
CANCELED: Wilson County Development & Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Development & Tourism Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The education, minutes, steering, finance and budget committees are scheduled to meet in that order.
Monday, Oct. 12
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Oct. 19
Wilson County Development & Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Development & Tourism Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
