Agenda

POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.

Tuesday, June 22

Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee

The Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will have a meeting in the Town Meeting Hall at the City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Wilson County Public Records Committee

The Wilson County Public Records Committee will meet at the Wilson County Archives, 111 S. College St., at 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 24

LSSD Board of Education

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have a regular called board meeting at its central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon at 8 a.m.

Monday, June 28

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 12

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Wilson County Board of Education Work Session/Board Meeting

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon at 5 p.m. The regular scheduled board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

