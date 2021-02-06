POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Feb. 8
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet a 5 p.m. at the LSSD Central Office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon.
Wilson County Emergency Communications District 911 Board
The Wilson County Emergency Communications District 911 Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, 520 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon. The meeting will be conducted electronically. The register, go to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJErduCrrj0jGten8ae9qIBixiwAfakPDCj6.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at the commission office, 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will be at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
