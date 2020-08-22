POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, Aug. 24
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lebanon’s Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting are asked to call Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320 for more information.
Wilson County EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, located at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee
The Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s basement conference room.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s executive committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
