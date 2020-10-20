POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. in place of a regular called meeting that was scheduled for Election Day. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board
Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Schools Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanon.tn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 arding Drive in Lebanon.
