Tuesday, Oct. 5

Law Enforcement Committee

The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the Sheriff’s Training Room at the Criminal Justice Complex, 115 East High St. Lebanon, at 5 p.m.

EMA Committee

The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet in the Sheriff’s Training Room at the Criminal Justice Complex, 115 East High St. Lebanon after the Law Enforcement Committee meeting concludes.

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Redistricting Committee

The Wilson County Redistricting Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Joint Economic Community Development Board

The Wilson County Joint Economic Community Development Executive Board will meet at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, at 7:45 a.m.

Education Committee

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.

Minutes Committee

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the Education meeting concludes.

Steering Committee

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the Minutes meeting concludes.

Budget Committee

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the Steering meeting concludes.

Monday, Oct. 11

Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Lebanon Work Session

The Lebanon City Council will meet for a work session in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

Wilson County Commission

The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.

