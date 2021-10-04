Tuesday, Oct. 5
Law Enforcement Committee
The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet in the Sheriff’s Training Room at the Criminal Justice Complex, 115 East High St. Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
EMA Committee
The Wilson County EMA Committee will meet in the Sheriff’s Training Room at the Criminal Justice Complex, 115 East High St. Lebanon after the Law Enforcement Committee meeting concludes.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Redistricting Committee
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Joint Economic Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic Community Development Executive Board will meet at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, at 7:45 a.m.
Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the Education meeting concludes.
Steering Committee
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the Minutes meeting concludes.
Budget Committee
The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the Steering meeting concludes.
Monday, Oct. 11
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will hold a regular scheduled meeting in the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Lebanon Work Session
The Lebanon City Council will meet for a work session in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular called meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting in the Town Meeting Hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.