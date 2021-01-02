POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Jan. 4
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 5 p.m. followed by a public hearing at 5:55 p.m. and a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. Each meeting will be conducted electronically. Those wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Wilson County Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic & Community Development Board’s executive committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet electronically at 4 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact R.T. Baldwin at richard.baldwin@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2805 ext. 2318 by noon on Thursday.
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a remote work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex. The meeting will be livestreamed for public viewing, and requests to appear before the board will be read aloud by the board secretary. Members of the public are asked to send any questions or comments to hyders@wcschools.com.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in a work session at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Jan. 11
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a remote regular session at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed for public viewing, and requests to appear before the board will be read aloud by the board secretary. Members of the public are asked to send any questions or comments to hyders@wcschools.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Nashville & Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville & Eastern Railroad Authority’s executive committee will meet at noon at the NERA administration building located on 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session electronically at 6 p.m. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
