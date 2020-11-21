POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Nov. 23
Wilson County Judicial Committee
The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Those wishing to attend the meeting or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Health & Educational Facilities Board
The Health & Educational Facilities Board of Wilson County will meet at 4 p.m. in the Joint Economic & Community Development Board office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Joint Economic & Community Development Board
The Wilson County Joint Economic & Community Development Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. in the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Monday, Dec. 7
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session and at 6 p.m. for a regular called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
