POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Election Commission Annex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, Feb. 10
Wilson County Emergency Communications District 911 Board
The Wilson County Emergency Communications District’s 911 Board will meet at 4 p.m. in the Lebanon Fire Administration Building, located at 520 Coles Ferry Pike.
Lebanon Special School District Board
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Wilson County Health Council
The Wilson County Health Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education’s Percy Priest Meeting Room, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Historic Preservation Commission
The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room 1, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Education Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Education Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room 1, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County Minutes Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Minutes Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room 1, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Steering Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Steering Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room 1, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Budget Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse Conference Room 1, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Feb. 18Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Feb. 24Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, March 2
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.